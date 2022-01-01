NEWS Harry Styles looks to extend 'As It Was’ lead as 2022’s longest-running Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Last week, Harry Styles’ As It Was officially became the longest-running Number 1 single of 2022 so far in the UK, overtaking the cast of Encanto’s mega-hit We Don’t Talk About Bruno with a total of eight weeks at the top.



And it looks like Harry isn’t going anywhere, as he races ahead for a ninth consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Harry’s bestie Lizzo could be looking to jump up her highest-ever peak in the UK Official Singles Chart with About Damn Time (2), Cat Burns’ Go looks to hit a re-peak (3) while Ed Sheeran’s newest hit 2 Step could enter the Top 10 for this first time this Friday (9).



Ella Henderson could have two singles in the Top 20 this week; with Crazy What Love Can Do with David Guetta and Becky Hill (12) and 21 Reasons with Nathan Dawe (16) both possibly reaching new peaks. This week’s highest new midweek entry belongs to Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa who team up once again for post-disco jam Potion featuring Young Thug (14).



Several slow-burning hits are also on course to reach new heights this week; including Latto, Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled’s Big Energy (19) Benzz’s viral track Je M’appelle (20), Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand (21) is currently tracking up 24 places into the midweek Top 40 following the release of Top Gun: Maverick, while Tom Grennan’s Remind Me is heading north five places (28).



Diplo & Miguel are eyeing a new peak for their team-up Don’t Forget My Love (31), while there are further possible new entries from Kanye West and the late XXXTentacion with True Love (32) and The K**ts’ Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty N***e (36).