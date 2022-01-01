NEWS Liam Gallagher on course for fourth UK Number 1 album with 'C’Mon You Know' Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher is on course to claim his fourth UK Number 1 album with C’Mon You Know this week.



The former Oasis frontman currently leads the charge with his third solo studio album, having previously topped the Official Albums Chart with 2017’s As You Were, 2019 release Why Me? Why Not. and 2020 live LP MTV Unplugged.



If C’Mon You Know hits Number 1 this week, Liam Gallagher will tie with brother Noel if C’Mon You Know reaches Number 1, with 10 Number 1 studio albums under his belt across his career. All of Oasis’ seven studio albums hit Number 1, while each Gallagher brother currently hold three additional chart toppers apiece across their solo and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds releases.



Liam also looks set to claim two Top 5 albums simultaneously this week as Down By The River Thames, a recording of his December 2020 lockdown livestream, sits at Number 3 midweek.



Meanwhile, Def Leppard’s twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos is on track to give them their first Top 5 album in 26 years. Should it hold on to its Number 4 midweek position, it’ll prove the Sheffield rockers’ highest-charting album since 1996 record Slang (5).



At Number 5 after a weekend of sales is Will Young’s 20 Years: The Greatest Hits. The collection looks set to become Will’s tenth Top 10 album to date. See Will Young’s full Official Charts history here.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Canadian pop star Tate McRae looks set to debut at Number 7 with I Used to Think I Could Fly.



Sex Pistols’ The Original Recordings, a collection of the anarchic English punk band’s 1976-1978 works, eyes a Number 8 entry. This comes as the group ready a re-release of 1977 Number 2 hit God Save The Queen this Friday (June 3) in time for the Queen’s jubilee, some 35 years after its controversial release for the silver jubilee where it was banned from broadcast. Pistol, Danny Boyle’s biopic of the group’s guitarist Steve Jones, also lands on Disney+ this week.



Doja Cat’s Planet Her leaps 11 places back into the Top 10 following a 2LP deluxe edition release (10).



Following the launch of their ABBA Voyage show in London, ABBA’s chart mainstay Gold: Greatest Hits rises to Number 11 midweek, while the group’s 2021 release Voyage looks set to vault back into the Top 40 at Number 28.



Bedfordshire-born Alfie Templeman is on course to score his first-ever Top 40 album with Mellow Moon this week (14), while Sean Paul could claim his fifth with Scorcha (24).



A 30th anniversary Super Deluxe edition of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release Nevermind, newly remastered from the original analog recordings, sees the record jump 43 places to Number 25 midweek.



Just Mustard’s second studio album Heart Under could see the Irish rock group enjoy their first Top 40 record (33), while a 20th anniversary expanded edition sees Eminem’s 2002 LP The Eminem Show re-enter the Top 40 (35). Finally, Kate Rusby’s 30 Happy Returns could be heading for the Top 40 following its vinyl release (36).