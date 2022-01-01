Liam Gallagher blames hackers for spreading false rumour of cancelled hometown gig

Liam Gallagher claims hackers sabotaged his official website to spread a false rumour suggesting he's cancelled his upcoming gig in Manchester.

The former 'Oasis' star is set to play a special show on June 1 at the Etihad Stadium - it's the home of his beloved Manchester City Football Club and comes just days after they won the Premiere League title.

However, Liam has revealed pranksters broke into his site and falsely wrote that the show had been called off, tweeting: "I hear some (bell) end has hacked my official website saying that the MANCHESTER gig is cancelled it’s not see ya there MCFC CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND LG x."

When a fan asked if the culprits responsible for the hack had been caught, Liam replied: "Not yet but we will and I’ll tell you what they’ll be in BIG trouble only kidding a**ed it’s all good now as if I’m gonna cancel."

Liam's gig at the Etihad Stadium comes shortly before he's due to return to play two shows at Knebworth House, the estate in Hertfordshire where 'Oasis' famously played two sold-out shows to more than 250,000 fans back in 1996.

Liam is performing there on June 3 and 4 and is expected to play for around 160,000 fans in total across the two shows.

He will then head to Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast before taking his tour to Europe with dates in Denmark, Spain, and Portugal in June.

The former 'Beady Eye' frontman also has shows lined up in Italy, New Zealand and Australia in July as well as South America later in the year.