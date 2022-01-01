Camila Cabello calls out soccer fans for singing over her Champions League final performance

Camila Cabello has blasted the soccer fans who sang over her Champions League final show, calling them "very rude".



The Don't Go Yet singer performed at the UEFA Champions League Final match in Paris on Saturday.



After her set, Camila took to Twitter to call out the soccer fans who sang over her performance, chanting their respective teams' anthems.



"Playing back our performance and I can't believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show," Camila tweeted. "Very rude but whatever. IM (sic) GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!"



She deleted the tweets shortly after.



Camila followed up the deleted posts with: "This was something I will never forget!!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we're so honored to be part of such a huge game.



"I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too. Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show!"



During Saturday's game, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0, making the Madrid team champions for the 14th time.