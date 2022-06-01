Panic! At The Disco to make comeback with new single this week

Panic! At The Disco will return with their first new music in four years on Wednesday (01.06.22).

Brendon Urie’s solo project is set to release the comeback single ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ this week, after teasing fans with a series of cryptic clues.

Earlier this month, the pop punk star directed fans to the website shutupandgotobed.com, which pointed towards new music dropping on June 1.

Upon clicking on the site, fans were asked to enter their age, email address and bedtime into a sleep calculator.

They then pressed “calculate” before being told “don’t be a diva, it’s time to be free”, and you “need to wake up at 6!01”, which turns out to be the release date for the new song.

Fans are also reminded to “set your alarm, so you know when to wake up”, while a short preview of the track is played.

The ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’ rockers are confirmed to be the owners of the website upon agreeing to receive marketing messages.

Over the weekend, the Panic! socials shared the six-second preview of the song and teased that “so much more” than the new music is on the way.

The clip is captioned on Twitter: “Don’t touch that dial Viva Las Vengeance (and so much more) coming June 1st at 10am ET.”

Panic!’s last album was 2018’s ‘Pray for the Wicked’, the second as a solo act.

Brendon has kept a relatively low profile over the past couple of years.

However, in 2020, he blasted then-President Donald Trump for using his song 'High Hopes' during his campaign rally.

The 'Me!' hitmaker took to Twitter to tell Trump to "stop playing my song" and to call on his fellow Americans to join him in "voting this monster out" in the November presidential election.

He fumed: "Dear Trump Campaign, f*** you. You're not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco and company.

"Dear Everyone Else, Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November. Please do your part: headcount.org."