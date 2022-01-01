Snoop Dogg cancels all upcoming shows outside US

Snoop Dogg has cancelled all his upcoming tour dates outside of the US due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts".

The legendary rapper hit the road in the US earlier this year for a mammoth tour which had been due to head to Europe in August before hitting New Zealand in October - but he's now scrapped all his international dates.

A statement released by the star explained the cancellation is due to problems with his schedule. It read: "Dear friends and fans, Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022.

"He was excited to see all his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future."

The statement added that refunds will be available for ticketholders from the original point of purchase.

It concluded by stating Snoop's American shows will still go ahead, adding: "Snoop Dogg is still committed to his remaining US tour dates for the rest of 2022."

Snoop had been due to play a number of shows in the UK in August including dates in Birmingham, London and Glasgow.

He was then planning to head to Europe playing shows in cities such as Helsinki, Finland, Paris, France and Berlin, Germany in September.

Snoop had also been planning to take his 'I Wanna Thank Me' tour to New Zealand in October for two massive outdoor gigs which have also now been scrapped.