Charli XCX cancels three performances due to illness

Charli XCX has been forced to cancel three performances after experiencing issues with her voice.



The pop star broke the news via Twitter on Friday, confirming that she would not be able to make her shows in Belgium and the Netherlands.



“I’m devastated to inform you that I have to cancel my shows in both Brussels and Utrecht today and tomorrow,” she wrote. “I have completely lost my voice and despite trying many techniques to revive it, it is not returning.”



The 29-year-old added, “I am under doctor’s orders to go on both vocal and physical rest in the hope that my voice will come back as soon as possible. I wish that there was a way that I could perform for you guys, but singing is literally impossible right now and the show is too physical to tackle whilst my glands are flared up and in pain.”



A representative for BBC Radio 1 also revealed Charli would not be performing her Radio 1 Big Weekend set on Sunday.



“We’re sorry to hear that Charli XCX can’t make it on Sunday to Radio 1’s Big Weekend,” they wrote. “We wish her all the best and a speedy recovery!”



She replied to the tweet: “I’m so sorry everyone. I’ve started taking my antibiotics and hopefully I’ll be back ASAP.”



Charli’s Big Weekend performances have not been rescheduled. She is still slated to perform in Berlin on Monday.