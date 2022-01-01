Maneskin: Rock and roll is impossible to kill

Maneskin think that rock and roll is a genre that is "impossible" to kill.



The Italian rock band - which consists of vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio - was asked about how they compare to other artists in the genre and admitted that "nobody" in particular is "keeping it alive" but it is just impossible to get rid of.



Damiano said: "Nobody is ‘keeping rock’n’roll alive’. It’s just impossible to kill. In my head what we’re doing is very different to what MGK is doing, which is very far from what Yungblud is doing, which is very far from what Willow Smith is doing, but a lot of artists are bringing back that kind of sound and energy: distorted guitars and real drums, to f****** play with a band with real analogue sounds, stage-diving – all the rock’n’roll shit. Music is just developing. Everything is colliding and mixing in a good way."



Meanwhile, the 'Beggin' hitmakers - who rose to fame after finishing as runners in the eleventh season of the Italian version of 'The X Factor' back in 2017 and went on to further success by winning the 'Eurovision Song Contest 2021 ' for their home country - explained that their decision to enter the talent show in the first place was merely just an attempt to run with an opportunity.



Damiano told NME: "Basically, we were sick of carrying instruments and amplifiers on our f****** shoulders. We saw an opportunity and we just jumped on the train."



"It’s the only 'X Factor' that allows real bands to play, or at least it was the first. It gives you the opportunity to show off something real. We did whatever we wanted to do."