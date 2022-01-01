Christina Aguilera postpones EP release following Texas shooting

Christina Aguilera has postponed the release of her upcoming EP, La Tormenta.



Just days after announcing the release, the Ain't No Other Man singer revealed on her Instagram Stories that the EP would be pushed back following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.



"I will be postponing the release of my new music as we mourn with the community of Uvalde. My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the children and educators affected by this tragedy," she wrote on Thursday. "I urge our leaders to make immediate changes on laws around gun control."



A new release date for La Tormenta and its lead single Suéltame is yet to be announced.



On Tuesday afternoon, an armed 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers. The tragedy marks the 212th mass shooting in the United States this year.