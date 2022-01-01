Cardi B criticised for tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has defended herself on Twitter after receiving backlash for her comments about the Texas school shooting.

Since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to discuss the issue of gun control.

The tragedy has reignited the debate on both sides of the political divide, and Cardi tweeted on Thursday that it was not right for people to be "pushing agendas" after the mass shooting.

"These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you 'social media politicians' to be pushing agendas," she wrote. "People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want.Think b4 (you) speak (sic)."

The Bodak Yellow star was criticised for her remarks, with several users stating that politics need to be discussed otherwise gun laws will never change.

Cardi clarified that she supports gun reform, writing to one user, "All mass shootings is a senseless act of violence due (to) the easy access of guns, I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it to(o), but comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt."

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre, making it the deadliest U.S. school shooting since 2012.