Harry’s House tracks take over the Official Singles Chart Top 3

As It Was is now officially the longest-running Number 1 single of 2022 in the UK so far.



With an eighth consecutive week atop the Official Singles Chart, As It Was steams past Encanto mega-hit We Don’t Talk About Bruno. As It Was shows no sign of slowing down, with 80,000 chart sales collected this week, it’s the song most successful week on the charts since its first.



As It Was is also still the most-streamed track in the country; with over 8.9 million streams to its name, again its best-performance since its opening week. Harry’s House also takes over the Official Singles Chart with two album tracks, Late Night Talking (2) and Music For A Sushi Restaurant (3) completing this week’s Top 3.



Elsewhere, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran break back in to the Top 10 with Bam Bam (8), while Tion Wayne and La Roux’s IFTK rises six (10). It’s Tion’s sixth Top 10 and La Roux’s third – and her first in 12 years, since Bulletproof hit Number 1 in 2009.



After several weeks of climbing the rungs, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson’s team-up Crazy What Love Can Do is up four to a new peak (13), while George Ezra’s Green Green Grass jumps eight places for a personal best (15) as does Latto, Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled’s remix of Big Energy, up three (20) and cracking the Top 20 for the first time.



After an 11-year hiatus, N-Dubz are back and their comeback track Charmer is their first UK Top 40 entry in as many years, entering in at Number 21. It becomes the 13th Top 40 hit for Fazer, Tulisa and Dappy ahead of their sell-out UK arena tour.



Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson are this week’s big gainers, racing up 19 spots to crack the Top 40 for the first time with 21 Reasons (19) which is Nathan’s fifth Top 40 single and Ella’s ninth.



Mancunian rapper Aitch just announced his debut album Closer To Home, and new single 1989 is another new entry this week (24), the track samples Manchester legends The Stone Roses’ Fool’s Gold.



And finally, Tom Grennan’s slow-burning hit Remind Me hikes fourteen places up the Official Singles Chart for its best peak yet (26).