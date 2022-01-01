NEWS Styles boasts fastest-selling album of the year to date with Harry’s House Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles scores his second UK Number 1 album with Harry’s House.



Officially 2022’s fastest-selling record to date, according to Official Charts Company data, Harry’s House doubles the singer’s previous personal best, achieving over 113,000 chart sales, proving the star’s biggest first week of sales so far. Debut record Harry Styles managed just under 57,000 UK chart sales in its first week in May 2017, while 2019’s Fine Line saw 49,000.



Fine Line also returns to the Top 10 this week (8), as his self-titled LP vaults back into the Top 40 (29).



Harry’s House tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, too, with the record outselling the rest of the Vinyl Top 40 combined.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Everything Everything boast a career best with Raw Data Feel (4). The Mancunian alt-rock group’s sixth studio album becomes their third Top 5 to date, following 2013’s Arc (5), 2017 release A Fever Dream (5) and 2020 record Re-Animator (5). See Everything Everything’s full Official Charts history. Raw Data Feel was also the most-purchased album in independent record stores this week.



Also enjoying a Top 5 career-best is UK trap wave rapper M Huncho, whose debut studio album Chasing Euphoria scores a Number 5 entry and his third Top 10 collection. Meanwhile, recently-reformed N-Dubz’ 2011 Greatest Hits collection flies 28 to a new peak of Number 10.



Meanwhile in the Top 20, German synthpop group xPropaganda - comprising Propaganda members Claudia Brucken and Susanne Freytag – land at Number 11 this week with their debut collective album The Heart is Strange.



The Clash’s 1982 record Combat Rock returns to the Top 20 this week thanks to a special edition re-release. Combat Rock originally peaked at Number 2 upon its initial release.



Having claimed a Number 1 album with Europiana last year, Jack Savoretti sees the record’s reissue Europiana Encore chart at Number 22 this week, while a 35th anniversary release of Rick Astley’s 1981 chart-topping LP Whenever You Need Somebody places at Number 28.



My Chemical Romance’s comeback tour sends their 2014 greatest hits collection May Death Never Stop You flying back into the Top 40 (34), and finally, Porridge Radio’s Water Slide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky scores the Brighton-born indie group their first Top 40 album (39).