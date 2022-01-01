NEWS Harry Styles scores chart double, dominates albums and singles chart Newsdesk Share with :





Harry’s House tracks take over the Official Singles Chart Top 3.



Harry Styles has become the latest artist to score the relatively rare Official Chart Double, as third solo record Harry’s House and blockbuster hit As It Was both sit at Number 1 on the Official Albums and Singles Chart.



One of the biggest signifiers of an act entering the top of their game and garnering mass public support, Harry lands straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Harry’s House with the most explosive opening week of any of his solo albums yet.



The fastest-selling album of the year so far, his third solo record debuts with the biggest first-week albums sales since Adele’s 30 (more on that below) and officially gains the longest-running Number 1 single of the year so far with As It Was securing a massive eighth week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



This is the first time in 2022 that someone has scored the Official Chart Double, the last time being when Ed Sheeran topped both charts with = and Merry Christmas with Elton John at the tail-end of 2021.