Liam Gallagher might dedicate a song to Noel Gallagher at Knebworth

Liam Gallagher might give Noel Gallagher a birthday shout-out at Knebworth.



The 49-year-old singer is returning to the iconic venue in June, having previously played there with Oasis in 1996, and Liam has suggested he could dedicate a song to his sibling at the upcoming gig.



Asked whether he'll send a card or a text to Noel - who turns 55 on Sunday (29.05.22) - Liam replied: "Nah nah nah. When is it, Sunday? ... I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in won’t it."



Oasis played to 250,000 fans at Knebworth in 1996 and the gig is widely considered to be one of Britpop's crowning moments.



But this time, Liam has promised to behave himself at Knebworth.



The singer - who has publicly feuded with Noel for years - told Zoe Ball on 'The Radio 2 Breakfast Show': "I’ll be behaving the first night ‘cause me mam’s coming and then the second night I’ll go mental ... I mean, I say that ... you say that don’t you - ‘I’m gonna go mental man the second night’. I’ll have a couple of beers and then be like that, ‘You know what, I’m off to bed!’"



Liam previously described playing Knebworth as a "Biblical" experience.



However, the former Oasis frontman admitted he "can't remember much about" the legendary gig.



Liam said: "Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90s. It was all about the music and the people.



"I can't remember much about it, but I'll never forget it. It was Biblical."