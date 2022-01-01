ABBA make first public appearance in six years

ABBA made their first public appearance together in six years on Thursday.

The Swedish pop group - made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - walked the red carpet at the new ABBA Arena in London's Olympic Park for the premiere of their virtual concert series Voyage.

ABBA are bringing their biggest hits to the digital stage and performing as "ABBA-tars", Billboard reports. These ABBA-tars, or avatars, depict the group as they looked in 1979.

The reviews of the virtual concert were released on Thursday and it appears to be a resounding success.

ABBA's album Voyage marked their first release since their 1981 album, The Visitors, and became their highest-charting album ever, debuting at No.2 on Billboard's 200, in November 2021.

The Dancing Queen hitmakers last made a public appearance as a four-piece in 2016 for a performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Björn and Benny's friendship.