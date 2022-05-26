Yes drummer Alan White dies

Alan White, the drummer for progressive rock band Yes, has died aged 72.

The musician's family announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that he had passed away at his home.

"Alan White, our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 72 at his Seattle-area home on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness," their message reads. "Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world, band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him."

White, who was born in County Durham, England, joined Yes in 1972, replacing original drummer Bill Bruford, and became the longest continuously serving band member following the death of Chris Squire in 2015. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Yes in 2017.

Before Yes, White worked with a variety of bands throughout the 1960s. In 1969, John Lennon asked him to join the Plastic Ono Band and he performed with Lennon, Yoko Ono, Eric Clapton and Klaus Voormann at a festival in Toronto days later. The recording was turned into the album Live Peace in Toronto 1969, which sold millions of copies.

White ended up playing on several Lennon albums, including Imagine, and working on fellow Beatle George Harrison's solo album All Things Must Pass. He also worked with Ginger Baker and Joe Cocker.

In their tribute to White, Yes announced on social media that their upcoming U.K. tour, which kicks off on 15 June, will be dedicated to their late drummer.

White is survived by his wife Gigi and his two children Jesse and Cassi.