Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner pay tribute to Ray Liotta

Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner and more celebrities have paid tribute to Ray Liotta.



The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Dangerous Waters. He was 67.



The film's producers said on Thursday, "We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray's passing. It's a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancé Jacy and daughter Karsen."



Since Liotta's passing, celebrity tributes have been pouring out on social media, with his Shades of Blue co-star Lopez writing a heartfelt message.



"Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue," JLo captioned photos of the two together. "The first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside."



Calling him "the original Goodfella", she added, "We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to (sic) soon … I will remember you always."



Costner shared a video of him and Liotta in 1989's Field of Dreams and wrote, "Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart. What happened (at) that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray."



Meanwhile, Liotta's Observe and Report co-star Seth Rogen tweeted that he was "such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in."



And Taron Egerton, who worked with Liotta on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird, also shared a memory of their collaboration.



"I stepped on the set of Black Bird in May of last year deeply excited that I would be working with Ray Liotta and even more excited that he would be playing my father," he recalled. "When I first saw our show I text him telling him that I felt his performance was beautiful and that I was very proud of our work. His response was: 'you made it easy to love my son.' Ray, the feeling was so, so mutual. I will miss you."