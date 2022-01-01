Shakira loses appeal in Spain tax fraud case

Shakira's appeal in a Spain tax fraud case was dismissed on Thursday.



The Colombian singer was first charged in 2018 with failing to pay €14.5 million ($15.5 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014, according to The Associated Press.



She denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019, but a judge ruled in July 2021 that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.



In its Thursday decision, the Spanish court said evidence suggests Shakira was "a habitual resident in Spain", and her documentation failed to substantiate her residence for tax purposes in another country. This means she had an obligation to pay her taxes in Spain.



Shakira's public relations firm issued a statement claiming the pop star had immediately paid what she owed once Spain's Tax Office informed her of the debt.



"Shakira's conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries where she has had to pay taxes, and she has trusted and faithfully followed the recommendations of the best specialists and expert advisors," they said.



They also stated that her legal team will continue to "defend her innocence".



If found guilty of tax evasion, the Hips Don't Lie singer faces a possible fine and prison sentence. However, prison sentences of less than two years can be waived by a judge for first-time offenders.