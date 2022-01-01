Serge Pizzorno 'needed' to be Kasabian singer

Serge Pizzorno "needed" to be Kasabian's frontman or they'd have had to split up.

The 41-year-old rocker didn't want to be the group's singer but knew he had no choice but to step in in order for the 'Fire' hitmakers to be able to keep going after former bandmate Tom Meighan left after hitting his now-wife Vikki Ager.

Serge - who is joined in the band by chris Edwards, Tim Carter and Ian Matthews - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I was really happy — I was pipe and slippers. I didn’t need the frontman job. I was very happy at the side.

“It keeps me awake at night, thinking about that. But needs must.

“I love these boys, we’re a band of brothers. I needed to step up or it stops. So it doesn’t matter if I wanted to or not, you have to."

The 'ALYGATYR' singer admitted he studied videos of "the greats" such as the late Elvis Presley and Freddie Mercury to work out what makes for the best frontmen.

He said: "I have been watching videos of all the greats and taking notes.

“I started notes with Elvis, watched him for a bit, watched a bit of Freddie Mercury.

“Nicked a bit of this, a bit of that, nicked a bit of Iggy Pop. I take a little bit from everyone.

"Then the Chuckle Brothers got in there. Anyone who is good at stuff, really.”

The 'Fire' rockers are preparing for the release of their new album, 'The Alchemist's Euphoria', and Serge admitted he has crammed a "lot of ideas" into the record.

He said: “It’s a bit of a ferocious start. There are a lot of ideas. In four songs you probably hear about eight.

“It is a journey of the alchemist looking at the sea and wondering, ‘Do I get in this boat and see what is out there or do I stay at home safe and sound?’.

“I am going to get sued by Disney I reckon, or Life Of Pi might have something to say.”

Next week, the band will support Liam Gallagher at his Knebworth concerts and they are looking forward to returning to the stage, though Serge admitted he's feeling the pressure.

He said: "Some mornings I think, ‘I can’t wait to get back on that f***ing stage’.

“And some mornings I think, ‘I don’t know if I want to do it’.

“We needed a party before, with Covid and whatever.

“Now we have been hit again with more madness in the world, so we need a good party.

“And Knebworth is going to be the best, biggest party and we’re happy to be a part of it.

“No one brings it like we bring it.”