Noah Cyrus reflects on substance abuse struggles during Covid-19 lockdowns

Noah Cyrus battled substance abuse while spending time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During an interview with Fancy Hagood for Trailblazers Radio, the Make Me (Cry) singer promoted her upcoming debut album The Hardest Part and new single Mr. Percocet, in which she refers to her addiction to the prescription painkiller.

Noah admitted her issues with drugs became particularly apparent at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when she and her partner at the time "leaned in" to substances.

"I think in my experience, the people I knew that were dealing with that as well, all of us really went into that addiction and gave into it even more during the pandemic, because you felt so lonely and bored and sad and depressed and anxious that really you just leaned on the substances in my case, and in my partner at the time's case," she said.

But after reaching a particularly low point, Noah reached out for professional help.

"For me, I saw a chance for myself to save myself and to try and get better and to try to help myself with the substance abuse and talk about it and get help and really, really tried hard to follow up with my psychiatry and my therapist and tell the truth and get help because I needed the help," the 22-year-old continued. "And so, once I started even kind of dabbling with that idea, I made the choice to just save myself while I can, because it was going down a slippery slope."

The Hardest Part is set to be released on 15 July.