Rolling Stones announce special guests for BST Hyde Park

The Rolling Stones have today unveiled the very special guests set to open the upcoming American Express presents BST Hyde Park shows of their brand new European ‘SIXTY’ tour, in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary. Making their long-awaited return to their home turf of the UK, the Stones’ special guests at Hyde Park include: The War On Drugs and Phoebe Bridgers (Saturday 25 June), plus Sam Fender and Courtney Barnett (Sunday 3 July).



Saturday 25 June

The War On Drugs

Phoebe Bridgers

JJ Rosa | Kelly McGrath



Sunday 3 July

Sam Fender

Courtney Barnett

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

The Dinner Party | The Flints



The Rolling Stones will also play a show at the iconic Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Thursday 9 June, where the band will be joined by special guest Echo & The Bunnymen.



On Saturday 25 June, the Rolling Stones will be joined by The War On Drugs, the Grammy Award winners who have become a mighty force in rock music over the last fifteen years, releasing their anticipated fifth record I Don’t Live Here Anymore in 2021. Hailing from Philadelphia, The War On Drugs have toured the globe expansively, selling out iconic venues and headlining major festivals, now making their BST Hyde Park debut for this incredibly special show.



Also joining the Stones on Saturday is the incomparable Phoebe Bridgers, the LA-based musician known for her heartbreakingly beautiful songs that have captivated fans globally. Her most recent album release Punisher secured her four Grammy nominations and Bridgers’ brilliant collaborations include Taylor Swift, The 1975 and Fiona Apple, as well her successful group projects Better Oblivion Community Centre (with Conor Oberst) and Boygenius (with Julian Baker and Lucy Dacus).



Completing Saturday’s line-up is Manchester multi-instrumentalist JJ Rosa, back with a bang with latest track ‘Rockstar’, plus Nashville-based Country recording artist Kelly McGrath.



Sunday 3 July will see the formidable Sam Fender take to the stage. The jewel in North Shields’ crown, Fender has secured his spot as one of the best live acts in the UK. A 2x BRIT Award winner, both of Fender’s albums, Hypersonic Missiles and Seventeen Going Under, have debuted at Number 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart. With a talent for honest and emotional storytelling, boasting an army of loyal fans and a broad catalogue of anthemic hits, Fender is fast becoming one of the UK’s biggest rock acts.



Joining Sunday’s line-up is powerhouse lyricist and guitarist, Courtney Barnett. With multiple ARIA Music Award wins under her belt, as well as Grammy and BRIT nominations, Barnett has established herself as one of Australia’s most successful musical exports. Her 2015 debut album Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit was ranked as one of the best albums of the year by numerous publications, and her third album, 2021’s Things Take Time, Take Time, marked a remarkable artistic step forward for the artist.



American blues guitarist and singer, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, will also perform in July. After the release of his 2019 GRAMMY-nominated debut album, Kingfish, Ingram quickly became the defining blues voice of his generation. Completing Sunday’s line-up is supergroup Dinner Party, made up of Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and 9th Wonder, who joined forces back in 2020 for their self-titled jazz and hip-hop album. Plus, The Flints, a three-piece alternative rock outfit from Sydney.



The Stones just keep on rolling and are back where they belong, out on the road in Europe, playing to packed stadiums, staging a new show and a brand new ‘SIXTY’ production. As you would expect on the band’s 60th anniversary, The Stones, once again joined by Steve Jordan on drums, will be treating fans to a set list like no other, packed full of classics, as well as a selection of unexpected tracks and surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs each night.



For more information, head to www.rollingstones.com.



The Rolling Stones’ ‘SIXTY’ follows the huge success of the critically acclaimed and highest grossing USA ‘No Filter’ tour, which saw the band play to sold-out stadiums across the States, selling more than half a million tickets in the Autumn of 2021.



A four-part series of films, My Life as a Rolling Stone, will air on BBC TV Two and BBC iPlayer this summer. It tells the story of The Rolling Stones in a way that has never been done before - by viewing the band through the musical lens of each member, delving deep into their personalities, passions and memories from the past sixty years. Along with the films, a world exclusive two-hour audio documentary, Rolling With The Stones, will air on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.