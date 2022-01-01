BTS set to visit White House to discuss anti-Asian discrimination

BTS will visit U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the rising levels of anti-Asian discrimination in the country.

The South Korean boy band will make the trip to Washington D.C. to raise awareness for "Asian inclusion and representation" and address the level of anti-Asian hate crimes, which rose during the pandemic, a spokesperson for the White House announced on Thursday.

Biden will use their visit to draw attention to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act he signed into law last May. The act provides law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure information about these crimes is available to Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANPHI) communities.

"President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the spokesperson added, reports Deadline.

The Butter hitmakers previously teamed up with UNICEF to launch the anti-violence campaign Love Myself and they have also performed at the United Nations General Assembly.

They are the latest celebrities to make a trip to the White House. Last week, Selena Gomez raised awareness for mental health advocacy alongside First Lady Jill Biden, Paris Hilton recently talked to officials about protecting youths in residential programmes, and Olivia Rodrigo appeared last year to encourage young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.