Phoebe Bridgers and Sam Fender to support Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park

Phoebe Bridgers and Sam Fender are among the artists set to support The Rolling Stones at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park this summer.

Sir Mick Jagger and co are playing two nights at the London landmark on June 25 and July 3 as part of their 60th anniversary tour.

The first night they will be joined by Phoebe, The War On Drugs, Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa and Kelly McGrath.

And on the second night, Sam, Courtney Barnett, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, The Dinner Party and The Flints will play before the rock'n'roll legends.

The BST support acts being unveiled come days after it was announced that Echo and the Bunnymen will support the Stones in Liverpool next month.

The 'Killing Moon' band - comprising founding members Ian McCulloch and Will Sergeant alongside touring musicians Jez Wing, Kelley Stoltz and Stephen Brannan - are set for a huge hometown show when they join the 'Satisfaction' legends at the city's Anfield Stadium on June 9.

In a statement, Ian said: "Two dreams in one – there’s nothing like The Rolling Stones, and there’s nowhere like Anfield.

“I can’t explain how unbelievably happy and proud I am that my band Echo And The Bunnymen are going to be opening up for The Rolling Stones, THE Greatest Rock Roll band in the history of time, at Anfield, the Shrine of Life and football…

"The Rolling Stones!!! And at Anfield!!! I feel honoured and blessed… Thank you God.”

The 'Paint it Black' rockers said they were delighted to be having the Bunnymen on the bill for the concert.

They added: "It’s great to have Echo And The Bunnymen join us as special guests in their home city.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage in Liverpool! Roll on the summer!”

Meanwhile, frontman Mick recently admitted he has to "learn languages like a parrot" when the band are on international tours.

The 78-year-old music legend said: "Usually at the [international] concerts I do the languages. But I have to learn them like a parrot!"

He explained that while he struggles with German, he finds Spanish "much easier" and is good with French after spending so much time there.

The Rolling Stones' 'SIXTY Tour' dates 2022:

June

1 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

5 – Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

9 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

13 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland

21 – San Siro Stadium, Mulan, Italy

25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

July

3 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23 – Hippodrome Parislongchamp, Paris, France

27 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden