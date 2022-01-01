Noel Gallagher impersonated Bowie and Mick Jagger to pen new tunes

Noel Gallagher impersonated David Bowie and Sir Mick Jagger to write his new tunes.

The former Oasis guitarist has revealed some of his new tracks sound “Bowieesque” and Stonesy so he imitated the music icons to get the tracks "out of him".

The 54-year-old rocker is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: “To get the song out of myself, like on 'Pretty Boy', it’s like this sounds like Bowie.

“I’d sit up late at night doing the voice, ‘If this song sounds like David Bowie, then I’m going to sing it like David Bowie until I’ve written it’.”

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker previously teased that 'Pretty Boy' "sounds just like” The Cure.

He said: “The stuff I’ve been working on is f****** great, really great.

“I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called 'Pretty Boy.'”

The songwriter admitted his latest tracks "are easily the best" High Flying Birds stuff he's ever done.

He added: “I have to say the two tunes I’ve done over the last couple of weeks are easily the best of the High Flying Birds stuff I’ve done, one of them is just f****** ‘wow’, I even amaze myself sometimes.”

Noel has no time for Oasis fans who want him to release music that resembles the Britpop group.

He said: “If you commission Picasso to paint you a painting and he gives it to you, you’re not going to go: ‘Can you not do something else?’ It’s free expression.”

And the 'Supersonic' hitmaker admitted that even if he did want to reunite with Oasis - which he doesn’t, no thanks to a long-running feud with his estranged sibling, Liam, the band’s ex-frontman - he's forgotten how to play some of their music.

He said: "I don’t really feel the need to go and do it again.

“On my last tour I went back to doing 'Don’t Look Back In Anger' electric, purely because I hadn’t played it for years, and I’d forgotten the f****** solo!

“And it takes ages to get the memory muscle in your fingers.”

Noel's last High Flying Birds record was 2017's 'Who Built the Moon?'.