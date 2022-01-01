Black Eyed Peas and more set for Atlantis Concert for Earth volcano gig

Black Eyed Peas, Nicole Scherzinger and more are set to perform in a volcano for the inaugural Atlantis Concert for Earth.



On July 22 and July 23, performances will take place inside the ancient Sete Cidades Massif volcano in Azores, Portugal, which is a natural amphitheatre.



The aim is to raise awareness of the "incredible solution-driven work of leading conservationists and organisations from around the world" in a bid to “flip the current narrative of climate and conservation from blame, anger and doom to positivity."



Atlantis Entertainment CEO and co-founder Nuno Bettencourt continued: “It’s time to stop telling everyone how we are all going to die, but instead show them how we’re all going to live."



Pussycat Doll Nicole is set to host and put on a special performance.



Other performers include music legend Sting, who will perform virtually.



Pitbull, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Mod Sun and Girlfriends make up the rest of the lineup.



Will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas said: “Nature is the true headliner at the Atlantis Concert for the Earth.



“It is a surreal other-worldly experience to perform on the rim of an extinct volcanic crater to celebrate the Rockstars of Conservation while using music as a megaphone to call attention to the need for global conservation.”



Nicole commented: “I love Concert for Earth’s inclusive mission of finding balance with our planet and leaning into our passions and superpowers to inspire people to become Rockstars For Earth! The world is changed by our actions and not our opinions."



Some of the organisations the two-day event will shine a light on include: Re:wild, Sea Legacy, Blue Azores and The Ocean Cleanup.



Wes Sechrest, chief scientist and CEO of Re:wild, added: “Biodiversity, from wildlife to ecosystems, underpins the existence of life on Earth.



“We are excited to be a part of Concert for Earth, a celebration of the symphony of life on our unique planet and an invitation to come together to protect and restore nature for the benefit of biodiversity, the climate, and all of us.”



Donations will be encouraged throughout, with 100 per cent of the money raised going to the non-profit organisations.



Those local to the Azores will be able to apply for in-person tickets.



Select performances will be live-streamed globally for free on Saturday, July 23 via Veeps.com or the Veeps app.