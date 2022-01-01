Brandy responds to Jack Harlow's Ray J revelation with playful freestyle rap

Brandy has playfully responded to a comment Jack Harlow recently made about her brother by releasing her own version of his song First Class.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old hit headlines when he revealed he didn't know that Brandy and Ray J were siblings during a radio interview.

The Angel in Disguise singer later vowed to "murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats", and on Wednesday, she dropped her own rendition of Harlow's First Class as part of Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show.

"Cinderella scriptures / But that don't mean Jack in the streets / Jack of all trades / Now I'm here Jackin' for beats," the star fired, before continuing: "Over 20 years and I'm still a topic / A b**ch is worth a million and I'm feeling philanthropic / Popular but now I'm poppin' s**t for those out of pocket."

Harlow has not yet responded to Brandy's rap.

The rapper released First Class, which samples 2006 Fergie song Glamorous, last month.