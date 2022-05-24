Anne-Marie and Calum Scott to collaborate?

Anne-Marie and Calum Scott could be set to team up on a song.

The 31-year-old singer and the 33-year-old star are said to have "got on really well" when they spoke at the Prince’s Trust Awards at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday (24.05.22).

An onlooker told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Anne-Marie and Calum got on really well. They’re fans of one another and were chatting about music for a while before the ceremony began."

Anne-Marie previously teamed up with Little Mix on tune 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)', and she admitted afterwards the group made the song sound "10 times better" than it did as a solo track.

She said: "I feel like so many people have been wanting that collaboration.

"We have actually been talking about it for so long, we sent each other a few songs every now and again, but they never felt quite right.

"Then I was doing the tracklisting for my album ['Therapy'], 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' was originally a solo song but I thought they would sound so good on this so I sent it to Leigh-Anne and she said, 'We love it, we are going to vocal it', and made it sounds 10 times better.

"So now it's a single thanks to them."

Anne-Marie also heaped praise on the trio - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall - for their work on the music video, not least because Leigh-Anne and Perrie were both pregnant at the time.

She added: "Everyone shines and their ad-libs at the end are insane, they kill it.

"They are very powerful people. In the video they were pregnant, it was quite inspiring to see. I would just be at home eating pizza, so good for them going through it."