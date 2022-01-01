Nick Jonas gushes over fatherhood: 'It's been wonderful'

Nick Jonas has reflected on the "wild" journey to get his baby daughter home.



Back in January, the singer and his wife Priyanka Chopra announced that they had welcomed their first child via surrogate.



The tot, who is reportedly named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was released from the hospital earlier this month after spending over 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).



And now Malti is at home, Nick is thoroughly enjoying parenthood.



"She's the best...It's just been a magical season in our life," he said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. "Also pretty wild, but it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful."



While Nick and Kelly were chatting, a photo of Malti being cradled by her parents flashed up on the screen.



But the 29-year-old was quick to poke fun at the heart emoji used to hide the baby's face.



"There she is. She's got a little heart face," Nick smiled.