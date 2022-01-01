Britney Spears suffers miscarriage

Britney Spears has suffered a "devastating" miscarriage.



The pop star took to Instagram on Saturday in a joint post with her partner Sam Asghari to announce the sad news.



"It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," their post read. "This is a devastating time for any parent."



They added, "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."



Britney originally told fans she was pregnant in April, writing at the time, "I got a pregnancy test... and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby."



Her post also marked the first time she called Sam her "husband".



Britney and Sam, 28, concluded their statement on the miscarriage: "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.



"We are grateful for your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."



The couple met on the set of Britney's Slumber Party music video in 2016.



Britney, 40, previously indicated that she longed for a baby with Sam, but was allegedly forced to use birth control during her 14-year conservatorship. The conservatorship was terminated last November.



Britney shares two older sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.