NEWS 'Space Man' to rocket into UK Top 10 following Sam Ryder's Eurovision success





In reaction to the UK’s second place finish at Eurovision last night, Sam Ryder’s SPACE MAN is aiming to shoot straight into the Top 10 at Number 8. It would be the first UK Eurovision entry to crack the Top 10 since Scooch with Flying the Flag (For You) in 2007.



Cat Burns and her breakthrough hit Go could mount a challenge to Harry Styles claiming Number 1 for a seventh week. Less than 2,000 chart sales separate Go and As It Was at the midweek mark.



Following the debut of his long-awaited new album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar aims for three new entries in the Top 10; United in Grief (3), N95 (4) and Die Hard (6).



Emo rockers My Chemical Romance returned with a surprise release Foundations of Decay, which is heading for a Number 14 debut.



Tion Wayne and La Roux also aim high with IFTK, currently tracking to enter the Top 20 at Number 18.



