Minnie Driver was once mistaken for Mariah Carey by Stevie Wonder's partner

Minnie Driver has recalled how she was once mistaken for Mariah Carey by Stevie Wonder's partner.

During an interview for BBC's Friends Will Be Friends with Cat & Edith, the actress shared a story about the time when she was walking through The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles when she spotted the iconic musician.

"I'd just come from a photoshoot where they'd done a particularly big hair on me, I was going along and I suddenly passed Stevie Wonder and his girlfriend and his security guard," she recounted. "My heart stopped because I'd walked by him, and I don't ever do this, but I went back and I started gushing. I couldn't get the words out (but I was saying), 'No one's ever meant so much to me.' And I was just gushing at Stevie Wonder."

However, Minnie was left red-faced when Stevie's partner introduced her as Mariah.

"He was smiling and he was so sweet, and the security was smiling - very sweet - and then I finished talking and his girlfriend went, 'Stevie, it's Mariah Carey.' And I went, 'What? No, I'm not, gosh no.' I was horrified. I was so embarrassed and I did not know what I was supposed to say. So, I was just like, 'I love you, goodbye!' and I scurried off," the 52-year-old sighed.

Minnie didn't name Stevie's partner, but he has been married to Tomeeka Bracy since 2017.