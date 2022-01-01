Patti LaBelle had a ball during guest appearance on The Neighborhood

Patti LaBelle had a "whole lot of fun" shooting a guest spot for TV show The Neighborhood.

The music icon made a cameo in a recent episode of the CBS sitcom, which follows a white Midwestern family as they adjust to moving into a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Pasadena, California.

Reflecting on playing the mother of Cedric the Entertainer's character Calvin, Patti had nothing but praise for her co-star and the entire cast.

"I'm his mother and I'm as mean as he is," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And working with Cedric - we always wanted to do this but things happened a few years ago that we couldn't do it and now that I'm here, I'm having so much fun! I'm cracking jokes on him, honey, I gotta come back."

And likewise, Cedric the Entertainer was thrilled to work with the "graceful" singer on the show.

"We just worked with her and got her to understand that it's all in the character, you don't need to do anything big, (just) find that character, be that lady. Then she started to really develop (and) she was having so much fun doing it. She would start freestyling! Like, OK, Pattie LaBelle with the improv!" he gushed.

The Neighborhood also stars Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs.