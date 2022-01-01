NEWS 5SOS: 'We want to be one of those bands that are going to be around that you can't get rid of' Newsdesk Share with :





5 Seconds of Summer join Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss their new song “Me, Myself, and I” and forthcoming fifth studio album. Luke and Michael from the group tell Zane about the origin of the song, reveal that the upcoming album is introspective, and discuss collaboration, striving for longevity, and how the project differs from their prior releases.



5SOS Tell Apple Music About The Origin of New Song "Me, Myself, and I” and Making Their Fifth Album...



Luke: It was very different to the last couple albums, as I'm sure you've heard from a few artists. So we started this album, fifth album, what are we going to do? We can't see each other, now we can see each other. We're going to go away somewhere and be isolated. We made a bunch of music. And then in the process at some point, we wanted to open it up to collaboration and this song came... Well, the first idea came from Jon Bellion and he sent it through and we're like, "Oh, we love this." And we worked on it and it was kind of a different... This one was almost like a slight outlier on the album and it took... I don't know, we just had to wrangle it and make it into the fifth album. And it's one of my favourites on the album.



Michael: At the beginning of the idea of us creating a new album, we were looking at different people to collaborate with. And before, when it was just the four of us, we were like, "Who would be a great person to get involved at this point in the process?" And Jon and Jason Evigan were two of the main people on the new record, other than just ourselves, that we wanted to work with. And we actually took that idea and we took it to Jason and we just really wanted to make it feel like this idea that we had never approached before. And the song is so weird in the fact that it doesn't really have a chorus and it doesn't really have a verse per se.



5SOS Tell Apple Music Their Forthcoming Album Is Introspective…



Luke: The album is definitely very introspective. I think like a lot of people in the last couple years, the only way to look was inward. Well, for us anyway. And lyrically looking into, I don't know, everything that happened to us was a big topic. And not doing this every day and being on the road was a different experience for us. And the whole album is, for me, the most introspective, the most lyrically, if I can say beautiful and... I don't know. There's just so much heart in it.



5SOS Tell Apple Music Why The New Album Is The Next Chapter For The Group...



Luke: But even going to do this next album and having Mike take the seat of the producer on a lot of these songs is so freeing. And to be able to do that and know that... I don't know, it just gives you more confidence with the band. And I think it's just those next steps of trying to be a band for another 10 years. We want to be one of those bands that are going to be around that you can't get rid of.



5SOS Tell Apple Music How The New Album Differs From Their Prior Two Releases…



Luke: It really did feel like some of those, the third and fourth albums were very dark and so much tension and uncertainty. And these new songs have a brightness. Obviously, there's still that battle within, but it has a... I don't know, we made it through and can see a light at the end of the tunnel at least, or through the tunnel, whatever metaphor you want to…