Tiffany Haddish teases collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne

Tiffany Haddish can't wait to drop her upcoming collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

The Girls Trip actress recently revealed she is concentrating on her music career, and during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, she confirmed she has a track in the works with two of the industry's biggest stars.

"I brought one song to the table and that's the theme song for the They Ready series on Netflix, the comedy series that I did, and now, we just did another song called Look Like, and I can't wait for y'all to hear that. It's me, Snoop, Lil Wayne - it's fire!"

Tiffany released singles Too Much and Do Our Thing, which also featured Snoop, in 2020.