Cardi B claims she was 'set up' for backlash over club video

Cardi B has addressed a video in which a DJ apparently confused her with Nicki Minaj.



During the I Like It rapper's appearance at Richie Romeros Wonderland nightclub in New York City on Wednesday night, a club DJ mistakenly gave a shoutout to the absent Nicki.



"Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the mother**king building, let's go! Nicki, let's f**k it up. Let's go!" he shouted, according to footage posted on The Shade Room's Instagram account.



The DJ also played Nicki's Do We Have A Problem? at the event.



In the video, Cardi and her entourage can be seen looking annoyed, before the superstar took to the stage and corrected the DJ on who was actually in attendance.



"Who is in the building tonight? 'Cause, we want all the f**king smoke, ya heard? Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting f**king dangerous tonight?" she asked.



Hours after the footage was released, Cardi addressed the situation in an Instagram Live.



"Motherf**kers were trying to set me up and everything," she claimed. "I don't think y'all really knew what was going on. I don't think y'all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y'all coming sideways. And it's, like, why?" the mother-of-two questioned.



She continued, "I bet y'all didn't know I got set up. I bet y'all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup."