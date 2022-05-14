2021 Eurovision winners Maneskin release new single Supermodel

Maneskin have released a new single.

Ahead of Saturday's (14.05.22) grand final of the 2022 edition of the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in Turin, Italy, the 2021 winners have shared their latest song, 'Supermodel', which sounds just like Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'.

The 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' hitmakers - who have become global megastars since winning 'Eurovision' with 'Zitti e Buoni' - tapped producer to the stars, Max Martin, for their biggest tune to date, and they've worked with him on their next album.

Bassist Victoria De Angelis said: “It started off with Max, but we worked on it, Thomas changed it a bit and added more to it.”

Guitarist Thomas Raggi noted: “I took a lot of inspiration from the California vibe!”

On how they came to work with Britney Spears and Katy Perry's producer, Victoria told Variety: “We met Max at our first gig in Los Angeles in November.

“He had heard of us because of 'Eurovision' and we talked and then we decided to work together.”

The studio wizard - who is also behind hits for The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Backstreet Boys and Avril Lavigne - worked on around half of the tracks on the band's follow-up to 2021's 'Teatro d'ira: Vol. I'.

Frontman Damiano David added: "We did more or less half of the album with him — ten songs with him, but not everything. Working with him, first of all, was a huge chance to learn new things — he’s been doing this for 30 years and has done so much great stuff — and it was also just great. When you write song with him it’s more or less going to be 100% a great song!”

The enigmatic singer refused to give away any teasers of what fans can expect from the LP.

He said: “You’ll have to wait for the record! We want to be mysterious."

However, his bandmate Victoria divulged: “We’ve experimented a lot on the record. It’s always us, of course, but I think fans will like it. We also have some songs we wrote a couple of years ago, songs we wrote completely on our own.”