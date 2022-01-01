Little Mix battling emotions during final tour

Little Mix are struggling to get through their songs without crying during their last tour before they head on hiatus.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall announced late last year that they would be taking an indefinite break from the band to focus on solo projects after their tour, which concludes on Saturday.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Perrie admitted that they have been too overcome with emotion to sing at certain points during their concerts.

"It feels bittersweet. We’re excited for the future, but we just can’t stop crying! To think we’re not going to be with each other 24/7 anymore is quite scary," she shared. "It doesn’t help that everyone in the audience is in floods of tears as well. When we sing Between Us, we’re on a flying platform and so we can see everybody sobbing. And then we can’t sing because we’re crying too!"

Leigh-Anne praised their fans for helping them out by singing the songs when they can't any longer.

"That’s what has been so beautiful about this tour. If our voices go because we’re too emotional, we know that the fans are there and they carry us through. They sing the lyrics for us," she gushed.

Jade admitted the tour has felt like an "impeding countdown" and they want all their fans to be involved with their final concert at London's O2 Arena - so they are livestreaming the show for fans to watch at home.

"With the livestream, we wanted to make sure that every fan felt like they had the opportunity to be a part of this moment and watch it with us," Jade explained.

The global livestream event, The Last Show (for now…), will take place on Saturday 14 May.