My Chemical Romance surprise-release first song in 8 years

My Chemical Romance have surprise-released their first song in eight years, 'The Foundations Of Decay’.



The emo rockers - comprising Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way - have made their music comeback with the epic six-minute track.



The 'Helena' hitmakers reunited for a show in Los Angeles in December 2019, before going on to play a batch of shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.



In January 2020, they announced North American and European tours, however, they were delayed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite performing live again, fans had not been expecting new music from the 'Welcome to the Black Parade' rockers.



The new song marks their first since 2014's 'Fake Your Own Death', which frontman Gerard previously declared as the final MCR song, released before the 'Teenagers' hitmakers broke their fans' - and their own - hearts by splitting up.



He explained at the time: “I consider 'Fake Your Death' to be the 'last MCR song', and to me, it is absolutely the final fully realised collaboration between the members of the band.



“What was not so obvious at the time was that the song was, and would serve as, a eulogy for the band, though I should have known it from the lyrics. I think internally I did, as I felt an odd sense of sadness and loss after hearing back the words on top of the music.”



He added: “I also felt a strange sense of pride in how honest it was, and could not remember a band recording a song of this nature, being so self-aware. Ending felt like something honest, and honest always feels like something new. So it will exist, and it is no cowardly act to release something of this nature, but a service to those who believed in a band that did not compromise, and a wave goodbye to all. And yes, it is f****** heartbreaking.”