Kendrick Lamar is second-time father

Kendrick Lamar has reportedly become a father for the second time.



The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of the cover art for his upcoming fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.



Photographed by Renell Medrano, the image depicts Kendrick wearing a crown of thorns and holding his eldest child, while his fiancée Whitney Alford cradles a baby in the background.



"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," he wrote in the caption, without offering up any further details.



In response, Lizzo wrote, "Let's goooo," while Yara Shahidi praised, "WOW."



Representatives for the star have not yet commented on the report.



However, editors at TMZ reported that the couple "did indeed have a baby on the low low".



Kendrick and Whitney reportedly welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2019. The pair got engaged in 2015.