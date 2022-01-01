James Hetfield calls fan who gave birth at Metallica concert

James Hetfield has called a fan who went into labour - and gave birth - at a recent Metallica concert.

Tattoo artist Joice M. Figueiró delivered a baby boy during the heavy metal band's show at Estádio Couto Pereira, Brazil last Saturday.

According to the new mother, the baby arrived with the assistance of medics as Metallica played their hit 1991 anthem Enter Sandman.

On Wednesday, Figueiró took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Hetfield calling to check on her wellbeing and congratulate her on the arrival of little Luan.

"This is James from Metallica. Congratulations, you guys," Hetfield says in the footage, to which she replies: "Oh my God. Hi, I cry (sic)."

Figueiró revealed that the conversation lasted seven minutes and that she recorded the whole chat.

"I have no more words," she admitted.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Figueiró explained that although she was approaching her due date when she attended the gig, she and husband Jaime decided to still go because the show had already been postponed twice as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Figueiró revealed that she is considering paying homage to Metallica with Luan's middle name.

"I joked that his name would be James Ulrich," she told the outlet, referring to Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich. "But really, since this name question has brought up great appeal and we haven't registered him, we're thinking of maybe adding a (middle) name and putting some homage in there."