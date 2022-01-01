Lorde lets fans 'step into her brain' with new curated Sonos Radio station

Lorde has launched her own station to show fans "the forms that have altered my course for better".



The 25-year-old star has teamed up with Sonos Radio for her own curated station called 'SOLARSYSTYM', which features the likes of Radiohead, Cocteau Twins and J Dilla.



In a statement, she said: “SOLARSYSTYM is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life.



“It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.



"Everything from the tunes my parents pulled from their super sick CD tower to the songs I ripped off YouTube as a pimply teen to the records I include in full because they were that shapeshifting for me as a thinker and feeler.”



Meanwhile, Lorde is currently touring the world in support of her 2021 album 'Solar Power', with upcoming dates in the UK and Ireland later this month after recently finishing a run in North America.



She'll then travel across Europe for more headline dates - plus festival shows at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury - before bringing the tour to a close with rescheduled dates in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.



Back in November 2021, the Grammy winner was “beyond devastated” to be delaying shows in New Zealand and Australia due to COVID-19 uncertainty.



Lorde said: “I am beyond devastated to be postponing these shows. Starting the tour in New Zealand was always really important to me, and would have been a huge high.



“I fought this decision for a long time, but the truth is that touring internationally through a COVID outbreak has a ton of unforeseen moving parts, and I’d much rather play for you when we’re all confident it will go smoothly.



"I want to apologise wholeheartedly to the fans. I’m so gutted to let you down, but so grateful for your understanding.”