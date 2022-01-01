Jack Harlow amazed to learn Brandy and Ray J are siblings

Jack Harlow only just discovered that Brandy and Ray J are siblings.

During an appearance on NYC's Hot 97 on Wednesday, the First Class rapper was played a clip of Brandy's 1999 hit Angel in Disguise during a quiz about his music knowledge.

Jack originally guessed it was an Aaliyah song, with co-host Peter Rosenberg then offering him a hint by referring to Ray J and Kim Kardashian's 2002 sex tape.

"Her brother is the reason a lot of people are famous. Her brother had an amazing sex tape," the presenter commented.

"Who's Ray J's sister?" the 24-year-old asked, with the hosts going on to explain that Brandy and Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., are brother and sister.

"Brandy and Ray J are siblings?" he queried. "Nobody's ever told me that in my life."

The clip quickly began to circulate on social media, with some fans calling out Jack's limited knowledge of R&B music history.

"Not recognizing Brandy's voice is why he shouldn't be doing black music," one follower wrote, while another added: "I'm so love (sic) with the irony how white rappers shoot to stardom using Black culture's music genre yet so many of them can't tell you s**t about Black culture when involving R&B or Hip Hop. It's not his place to know this seeing that he's young but damn homie is in the industry!!"

However, other fans pointed out that Jack was born the year prior to the release of Angel in Disguise.

"Jack Harlow was born in 1998, in fairness. Brandy's last big single that I remember (Talk About Our Love feat. Kanye) dropped in 2004 when he was 6. We've realistically just gotta call this a teaching/learning moment for the dude and keep it moving (sic)," they argued.