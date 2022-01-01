Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'demanded' Travis Scott perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has revealed he “demanded” Travis Scott perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the hip-hop mogul explained that he asked the producers of the upcoming prizegiving to include his “brother” as a performer.

Diddy is to serve as host of the event, and will also executive produce.

"I have some great breaking news. This just in,” he commented in a video. “For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, I made a request, I made a demand. I said, 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I'm executive producing, he has to perform,' and NBC said, 'Yes.' So, it's going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing. Yes, let’s go. Now that's love.”

The performance will mark Scott’s first televised performance since the fatal crowd crush during the first night of the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last November. Ten people died and hundreds more were treated for injuries.

Earlier this week, Diddy explained in an interview for REVOLT Black News that he will continue to support Travis in any way he can.

“I am cancelling the cancelled,” he declared. “There will be no cancelling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which will also include performances from Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ed Sheeran, will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 15 May.