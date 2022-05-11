Paolo Nutini releases two new songs and announces new album

Paolo Nutini has announced his new album 'Last Night In the Bittersweet' will be released this summer.



The 35-year-old singer surprised fans with two new songs - 'Through The Echoes' and 'Lose It' - on Wednesday night (11.05.22), which marks his first new material since 2014.



Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Last Night In The Bittersweet. New album, out 1st July. Pre-order the album and listen to Through The Echoes and Lose It now."



The upcoming collection - his fourth - will be Nutini's first since 2014's 'Caustic Love', and it's been described as a 70-minute epic covering everything "from classic rock to post-punk".



It's said the long wait for new music is due to the star wanting to make sure everything was perfect.



An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Paolo has spent so long working on this new music that he has been extra hands-on in making sure everything is completely perfect.



“He cares so much about the songs and wants to give his fans, who have waited years for new music, the best experience possible.



"Paolo was insistent that only a handful of people in his inner circle listened to the songs before they were released. And hardly anyone has heard the album yet."



According to the publication, Nutini wanted to make sure nothing leaked "at the last moment".



The source added: "He is a very private person and wasn’t going to risk anything leaking at the last moment.



“Things have been kept under lock and key for months but now he is finally ready to release it.”



The star - who has been on hiatus since 2017 - will be back this weekend for an intimate show at Sheffield's Leadmill, with other sold out dates set at the 100 Club in London, and Corran Halls in Oban, Scotland.