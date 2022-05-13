5 Seconds of Summer announce new album 5SOS5 and release date

5 Seconds of Summer will release their fifth album '5SOS5' later this year.

The 'Me, Myself and I' hitmakers - who dropped their latest track this week - have confirmed plans for the upcoming collection, which will be available on September 23.

In a statement reflecting on the new single, frontman Luke Hemmings said: "‘Me Myself and I’ explores the emotional cycle of feeling like you can do everything on your own and that you don’t need anyone else, but eventually realising that sometimes you push away the best things in your life.

“We love this song and hope other people connect with it as much as we do.”

The video for the song - which is the third single from the LP, following 'Take My Hard' and 'Complete Mess' - will premiere on YouTube tomorrow (13.05.22) at 10pm BST/5pm ET.

When it comes to the new album, Luke described it as their "most introspective" and "beautiful" record to date.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he explained: "The album is definitely very introspective. I think like a lot of people in the last couple years, the only way to look was inward. Well, for us anyway.

“And lyrically looking into, I don’t know, everything that happened to us was a big topic. And not doing this every day and being on the road was a different experience for us.

"And the whole album is, for me, the most introspective, the most lyrically, if I can say beautiful and… I don’t know. There’s just so much heart in it.”

The album - which is available to pre-order now - will be released independently via BMG, while earlier this week the band revealed a deluxe CD and digital version will come with a total of 19 songs.