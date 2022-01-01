The Black Dahlia Murder's singer Trevor Strnad dies

Trevor Strnad has died aged 41.



Death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder have confirmed their lead singer, who they described as a "walking encyclopaedia of all things music", has passed away.



They wrote on Instagram: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline



800-273-8255 (sic)"



An official cause of death has not been confirmed.



Several bands paid tribute to Trevor in the comments section.



Darkest Hour wrote: "Just don’t know what to say - we love you guys so much."



Misery Index posted: "Condolences guys."



Guitarist Nick Hipa - who was a longtime member of As I Lay Dying - praised Trevor as a "wonderful human being".



He commented: "Devastating loss of an incredibly talented and wonderful human being. Love and condolences to you all."



The Black Dahlia Murder took their name from the 1947 unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short, whose corpse was bisected at the waist. She has since been known posthumously as the Black Dahlia.



The band - also made up of Brian Eschbach, Max Lavelle, Alan Cassidy, and Brandon Ellis - dropped debut album 'Unhallowed' in 2003, and they released their ninth studio album, 'Verminous', in 2020.