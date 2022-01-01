Ariana Grande celebrates brother Frankie Grande's wedding to Hale Leon

Ariana Grande has congratulated her half-brother Frankie Grande on tying the knot with his partner Hale Leon.



The dancer and his new husband revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that they got hitched during a Star Wars-themed ceremony on 4 May, also known as Star Wars Day.



Sharing snaps from their big day on her Instagram Stories, Ariana congratulated the happy couple on their wedding.



"Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls @halegrande @frankiegrande," she began. "I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games.



"Hale, i adore you, you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives, thank for loving him the way that you do, it's all i've ever wanted for him."



It is unclear if Ariana attended the ceremony, which was officiated by their mother Joan Grande.



Revealing his happy news, Frankie wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande?? Yup! We're MARRIED! Surprise! Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy. It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!



"I am the happiest I've ever been... I'm married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband."



Frankie and Hale began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in June last year.