Eurovision Song Contest's Sam Ryder has announced his European rescheduled tour dates

The Eurovision Song Contest star Sam Ryder has announced his European rescheduled tour dates.



The UK Eurovision 2022 entry will be performing across the continent again between October and November with tickets going on sale on Friday (13.05.22) at 9am and tickets already purchased will be honoured for the new date.



The rearranged dates being made public come after the ‘Space Man’ crooner was named as one of the favourites to snag the top spot at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, where the 32-year-old TikTok star is “so honoured” to be involved in.



Sam said: "Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid l I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe's most talented creatives, performers and songwriters. I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!"



The song - which was written by Sam, Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang - has gone on to enter the top 10 Airplays and Global streams have risen by 20 per cent this week. In addition, he has impressed fans with his behind-the-scenes and interviews, including former winners of the competition Maneskin and Conchita Wurst.



Sam has even had backing from Mr Eurovision himself, Graham Norton, who labelled him a "star" and "our best hope for years" at breaking Blighty's bad luck at the competition.



The 59-year-old funny man said: "Sam Ryder is a star! I honestly think he is our best hope for years. "He has been getting a great response around Europe as he promotes Spaceman, so fingers crossed for some points this year!"



The rescheduled 2022 tour dates in Europe are as follows:



October



12th - Cologne Germany, Burgerhaus Stollwerck



14th - Stockholm Sweden, Debaser Strand



16th - Oslo Norway, Parkteatret



17th - Copenhagen Denmark, Lillie Vega



19th - Berlin Germany, Columbia Theater



21st - Hamburg Germany, Gruenspan



24th - Brussels Belgium, Grand Salon



25th - Paris France, Alhambra



26th - Amsterdam Netherlands, Melkweg (Old hall)



28th - Luxembourg, Den Atelier



30th - Munich Germany, Freiheitshalle



31st - Zurich Switzerland, Papiersaal



November



6th - Milan Italy, Circolo Magnolia



8th - Barcelona Spain, Sala La De Apolo



9th - Madrid Spain, Sala Mon