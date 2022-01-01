Madonna selling three NFTs for charity

Madonna is selling three Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) at auction on Wednesday.



The Like A Virgin singer will release her NFT collection for charity, with the proceeds from their sale going directly to the Voices of Children and the City of Joy organisations and Black Mama's Bail Out initiative.



The collection, titled Mother Of Creation, was made with digital artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple.



The tokens are three videos, which "represent a different form of birth in our contemporary world", according to a press release.



In each video, Madonna plays the role of creator. The videos are titled Mother Of Nature, Mother Of Evolution, and Mother Of Technology.



Mother of Nature features the pop star giving birth to a tree, while Mother Of Evolution includes lyrics from Madonna's song Justify My Love and original music by Igor Bardykin, reports NME.



In a statement, Madonna said of the collection, "When Mike and I decided to collaborate on this project a year ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike's own unique point of view. It's been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art.



"I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman's vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity. Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now."