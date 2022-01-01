Dua Lipa doesn't hold back on her third album

Dua Lipa was "not afraid to talk about things" on her "grown-up" third album.

The 'Levitating' hitmaker, 26, says her upcoming follow-up to 2020's 'Future Nostalgia' is her most mature record to date, and she doesn't hold back when speaking up on what matters to her.

Speaking to Vogue, she spilled: “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured.

“It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things.

“It’s about understanding what I want.”

In March, the pop star revealed the record was "50 per cent done".

The Grammy winner said she was happy with the progress she's made and feels "very excited" about some of the songs she's already recorded for the LP.

Speaking to Sir Elton John on her 'Service 95' podcast, she said: “It’s starting to feel good.

“It’s starting to take shape. I’m very excited about some of the new songs so it’s always exciting to look forward towards something."

Dua's update came just two months after she said her third album was "still in baby form" and she was "in no rush" to debut new material.

However, she admitted had a firm "vision" for the record and had already chosen a title.

She said: “It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from ‘Future Nostalgia’.

“In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear – but I’m in no rush to release a new album."

Meanwhile, FKA twigs recently admitted she needs to get in touch with Dua to finish their duet, which was previously teased during a live stream back in 2020.

She said: "A friend of a friend sent me a voice note of somebody that I've never even met, like basically hassling me for that Dua Lipa bump.

"I was like, that's just like the cherry on top. I'll just put that on. Why isn't it on the internet? Honestly, there's literally no reason. I think there's actually no reason why we haven't finished it.

"I don't even have a reason.

"I've been busy doing the mixtape, but maybe I'll give Dua a little call. Maybe it's something that we need to - Yeah, we'll do it.

Yeah, we will. We will do it. We'll do it. We'll do it. We'll do it. Yeah. There's no reason. I have no explanation.

"I feel like I'm in school, you know when your teacher tells you off and you just have no reason for why you didn't do your homework?"